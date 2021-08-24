THE LIGHTNING THIEF's Rob Rokicki to Release New EP & Single

Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief, Monstersongs) & Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief) will release the new EP, True Believer, and single, Foot off My Face, from their immersive rock musical, Experience Marianas. The project is scheduled to drop on Tuesday, August 31st on all streaming platforms. The album artwork was designed by Joe Iconis.

With music and lyrics by Rokicki, the project features Katie Lee Hill (SpongeBob SquarePants), Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Ryan Knowles (The Lightning Thief), Juliana Conte, Arturo Hernandez, James Silverstein, and Bridget Doyle. Two music videos will also be released, one by Kristin Goehring, and another by VR artist, Denise Koch (https://www.denisekoch.net/), which will be free to watch as a Virtual Reality experience on Steam, or on YouTube as a 360˚ interactive video.

Conceived by Rokicki and Pfeifer, Experience Marianas is a wild sapphic rock musical adventure about one woman's journey to escape an oceanic cult. The piece is a high-octane darkly comedic examination of systems of control and how we struggle to define our identities within them.

Developed over years of research and interviews involving cults, Experience Marianas was given a workshop at Cap21/Molloy College. The piece was a semi-finalist for the 2020 National Musical Theatre Conference and is set for a UK workshop production this fall at University Center Weston, with director Grace Taylor (Six).