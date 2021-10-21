THE JAZZ STANDARDS A GUIDE TO THE REPETOIRE Second Edition by Ted Gioia Released

An updated new edition of Ted Gioia's acclaimed compendium of jazz standards, featuring 15 additional selections, hundreds of additional recommended tracks, and enhancements and additions on almost every page.

First published in 2012, The Jazz Standards has received feedback and suggestions from the passionate global community of jazz enthusiasts and performers. With that in mind, Ted Gioia expanded the scope of the book and provided readers with a new and enhanced version of this informative title.

The Jazz Standards Second Edition (Oxford University Press | September 1, 2021) provides readers with a more complex and extensively researched look into the jazz repertory. Immensely addictive and difficult to put down, Gioia makes jazz accessible for the basic jazz beginner to the aficionado in us all. This title belongs in ever jazz lover's collection.

The second edition:

·Brings the bestselling guide to the jazz repertoire up to date, with more coverage of current-day jazz stars

·Feature's hundreds of new recommended tracks

·Provides new information on songs included in the previous edition, some of it never published before

·15 additional standards

·Updated and expanded information

About the Authors:

Ted Gioia is a pianist, critic, scholar, historian and educator. He is author of 11 books, including The History of Jazz and Delta Blues-both honored by the New York Times on their list of 100 notable books of the year. His three books on the social history of music-Work Songs, Healing Songs, and Love Songs-have each been honored with the ASCAP Deems Taylor Award. Gioia holds degrees from Stanford and Oxford, and previously served on the faculty of Stanford's Department of Music. Praised as one of the leading music historians of our day, Gioia is a preeminent guide to songs of the past, present, and future.