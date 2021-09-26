THE INHERITANCE's Andrew Burnap Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Burnap has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for THE INHERITANCE.

Originated the role of Toby Darling in The Inheritance at The Noel Coward Theatre in London's West End and London's Young Vic. Film work includes: Spare Room opposite Skyler Samuels and The Chaperone, for director Michael Engler, opposite Haley Lu Richardson and Elizabeth McGovern. Andrew was seen onstage at The Geffen Playhouse's West Coast premiere of Matthew Lopez's The Legend of Georgia McBride in the titular role for director Mike Donahue. Prior to that he was seen on the New York stage in Nicky Silver's This Day Forward, for director Mark Brokaw, at the Vineyard Theatre and in the title role of "Troilus" in The Public Theater/Shakespeare in the Park production of Troilus & Cressida for director Daniel Sullivan. Andrew is a graduate of University of Rhode Island and Yale School of Drama.

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's two-part play The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece "Howards End" to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home. This epic new play by Matthew Lopez marks the Broadway debut of a bold new voice in American theatre, directed by visionary two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Daldry. The Inheritance is a life-affirming journey of tears and laughter, through conflicts and connections, heartbreak and hope. A new play, generations in the making.