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THE IMPROVISED PLAY to Return to Upright Citizens Brigade Theater

An ensemble cast directed by Nicole Asava will perform improvisational theatre at the comedy venue.

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THE IMPROVISED PLAY to Return to Upright Citizens Brigade Theater

UCB NY will present 'The Improvised Play" on November 1st and 15th at 5:30pm ET. Skilled comedians and actors who have studied theatre and improvisation to great depths, will improvise two plays.

Witness the rising stars in the UCB NY scene, which previously featured the rise of comedians such as John Mulaney, Ilana Glazer, Ayo Edebiri, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, and many more!

The ensemble cast includes Brock Bivens, Jenna Cavrich, Derrick Cheng, Shea Claire, Victor Cristobal, Julie Fosco, Alissa Foti, Wyatt Gildea, Mercedes Hesselroth, Christina Johns, Connor Johnston, Aimée Lutkin, Shane O'Daniel, Tyler Stuart, Jack Styles, and Fares Sukkar. The show features improvised direction by Nicole Asava.

The show will play on Sunday, November 1st and 15th at 5:30PM EST. Doors open at 5:15PM EST.
Tickets can be purchased now for $7 at:

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