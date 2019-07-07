THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL in Concert Comes to The Parkside Lounge

Having successful presentations at The Tank and The Gallery Players, Rebecca Lee Lerman (Book, Music and Lyrics) and Matt Park (Orchestration) will present THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL, a new rock musical IN CONCERT @ The Parkside Lounge

Friday, August 2nd at 9pm

Comatose, A Girl dreams. Her body has become a place. Her mind moves through different parts of her body; different rooms of her trauma. She is trying to find connection in a disconnected, digital world. But some rooms are flooding and others have a Devil like figure waiting in the corner. Sometimes, she turns into a Goth Glam Rock star and finds herself performing in a Concert Hall. Who is the Game Show Host? The exit keeps taking her back to a therapist machine. She is trying to pull herself out of sleeping. How do you exit, The Heartbreak Hotel?

Performing songs from the musical, the Broadway Caliber cast includes: Alex Chester (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Rebecca Lee Lerman (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Uton Onyejekwe (tick, Tick...BOOM), Matt Park (Peer Gynt and the Norwegian Hapa Band) and Ben Quinn

There is No Cover, with a 2 drink minimum

The Parkside Lounge

317 East Houston St

New York, NY 10002

https://www.parksidelounge.nyc

To Reserve a Table: (212) 673-6270 or email Parksidefun@gmail.com

Rebecca Lee Lerman (book, music and lyrics) is a New York City based performer and writer. The Heartbreak Hotel has been presented at The Tank and The Gallery Players. Her plays and screenplays were featured at The Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, The Midtown International Theatre Festival, Universe Multicultural Film Festival and We So Hapa, which celebrates people of mixed race. As a writer, she participated in the 72 hour shootout competition and her short film was selected as the top 40 out of 400 to be screened at the Asian American Film Festival. Rebecca is also a contributor to the magazine, Hapa Mag, which is an online magazine by Hapas for everyone. @rebeccaleesings www.rebeccasings.com

Matt Park (producer/arranger) is a songwriter, guitarist, poet, and actor. He co-wrote music for Ma-Yi's production of Peer Gynt and the Norwegian HAPA Band at ART/NY in the winter of 2016. He is the guitarist in Diana Oh's My Lingerie Band and performed in My LIngerie Play at The Rattlestick Theater in the fall of 2017. He co-wrote 24 Hour Punk with Diana Oh, a musical written in the span of 24 hours which was performed a day after it was written for the New York Musical Festival. He is currently working with Rebecca Lee Lerman as producer/arranger for her new musical, The Heartbreak Hotel. He plays lead guitar and sings with his band Katie's Money. He is also a member of the music collective, Strange Motel. His poems have been published in the online magazine, HAPA Mag.





