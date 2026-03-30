Photos: Oliver Tompsett, Samantha Barks, and More in Rehearsal For THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

All new rehearsal photos have been released from the brand-new stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman, based on the 2017 film, with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Tim Federle and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw. The production premiered at ATG Entertainment’s Bristol Hippodrome on 15 March, and will run to 10 May 2026. Check out the photos below!

The Greatest Showman stars Oliver Tompsett (P.T. Barnum), Samantha Barks (Charity Barnum), Lorna Courtney (Anne Wheeler), Ben Joyce (Phillip Carlyle), Vajèn van den Bosch (Jenny Lind) and Malinda Parris (Lettie Lutz). The cast also includes as Caroline/Young Charity - Mia Raggio, Angelica Pearl Scott and Maya Sewrey; as Helen – Harly Gill, Ellie McArdle and Eleanor Sebastian; and Young Barnum - Max Bispham, Joel Tennant and Clark Young. Josh St. Clair (Alternate P.T. Barnum), Katie Tonkinson (Standby Anne Wheeler). Making up the ensemble are Derek Aidoo, Jeremy Batt, Nikki Bentley, Courtenay Brady, Thea Bunting, Amara Campbell, Jonathan Cordin, Angus Good, Ryesha Higgs, Barney Hudson, Annie Knight, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Liam Marcellino, Ayesha Maynard, Suzie McAdam, Emily McCarthy, Will Meager, Michael Patterson, Stuart Matthew Price, Emile Ruddock, Annie Southall, Zoe Schubert, with Abigail Climer, Bobby Cookson, Katrina Dix, Zack Guest, Georgie Hutchinson, Fallon Mondlane, Stephen Rolley, Jess Smith, Blake Tuke, Santino Zapico as Swings.

Completing the creative team are Alex Lacamoire (Music Supervision, Incidental & Dance Music Arrangements and Orchestrations), David Korins (Scenic Design), Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser (Costume Design); Natasha Katz (Lighting Design); Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), George Reeve (Video Design), Lorenzo Pisoni (Circus Creation and Design), Josh Marquette (Hair and Wig Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make Up Design), Jeremy Chernick (Special Effects Design), Skylar Fox (Illusions), Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting (Casting Director) and Keston & Keston (Children's General Manager and Casting Director). Justin Paul is also providing Vocal and Incidental Music Arrangements.

Based on the 20th Century Studios motion picture with story by Jenny Bicks, The Greatest Showman is the first 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) title to be adapted for the stage by Disney Theatrical Group. The Seelig Group, a producer of the original film, is also a producer of the musical.

The musical will feature the GRAMMY Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated songs by EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), including “The Greatest Show,” “A Million Dreams,” “Come Alive,” “Rewrite the Stars,” “Never Enough” and the Golden Globe® Award-winning “This Is Me,” together with their brand new songs written especially for the musical.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner