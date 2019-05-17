THE CLINIC To Be Presented Across The United States In Readings To Raise Funds For Reproductive Rights

THE CLINIC, a Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference Semi-Finalist written by Will Brumley, will be staged in cities across the United States as part of a fundraising effort for awareness, attention, and access. In reaction to the recent abortion bans in Georgia and Alabama, Brumley put out a call on Facebook, offering the script free of royalty to anyone who wanted to put up a benefit reading, house party, or gathering. "All you need are some tablets, a group of friends willing to donate to the Yellowhammer Fund, ACLU, the Center for Reproductive Rights or independent clinics in need." The post can be seen here: https://bit.ly/2JJqRPm

In just 24 hours, Brumley has been contacted by over 40 people and organizations across the country interested in putting on readings, including women in Albany, Atlanta, Brownsville, TX, Cincinnati, Chicago, Hood River, OR, Kansas City, Kenosha, WI, Las Vegas, Lawrence, KS, Lincoln, NE, Milwaukee, Nashville, Naples, FL, New York City, Philadelphia, Plymouth, NH, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Washington, DC, Youngstown, OH and beyond. People are planning readings in a backyard in Atlanta, a barbershop in Nashville, Tennessee produced by Bonfire Collective, the Lincoln Grant Auditorium in Cincinnati on June 10th, and on college campuses, theatres, and living rooms. Brumley continues to get messages every few minutes, requesting the script, which is available to download on New Play Exchange here: https://newplayexchange.org/plays/278658/clinic

THE CLINIC is an ensemble piece depicting abortion providers lives over the course of nine months in Wichita, Kansas. Lorrie Daniels, a meticulous transient abortionist, flies in each Saturday to Wichita Women's Health, one of the last clinics in the state and a battleground for reproductive freedom since the notorious 1991 Summer of Mercy protests. Recently nominated for an Ethical Humanist Award, Lorrie's perfect career as provider and medical researcher is at its height. She has learned, along with the clinic's multi-generational staff, to contend with the escalating conflict from outside forces, including hostile protesters, state legislature/TRAP laws, and even respite from the local authorities. However, seemingly stupid pranks escalate as a Crisis Pregnancy Center sets up shop across the street. When Lorrie's identity becomes public knowledge, the threats grow more personal until the entire staff's lives are turned upside down one day and they are faced with providing services under impossible conditions.

The play was seen in a reading in 2015, directed by Alex Keegan, and starred Heidi Armbruster ("LEWISTON/CLARKSTON"), Drita Kabashi ("Red Emma and the Mad Monk"), Charlotte Booker ("Miller, Mississippi"), Gisela Adisa ("Lights Out: Nat King Cole"), Diane Ciesla, Jessie Cannizzaro and Eleanor C. Phillips ("Puffs: Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years"), and Emily Mitchell. Brumley continues to develop the play himself and plans to do a public reading in New York this fall. However, he felt with the increased hostility toward women and abortion rights in Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri, the play serves better now as a touchstone for activism. He hopes it resonates to create dialogue, bring communities together, and raises funds for women and clinics in need.





