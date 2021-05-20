THE CHER SHOW U.K./Ireland Tour to Kick Off in April 2022

The Tony Award-winning musical The Cher Show is set to hit the road on a 2022 tour crossing the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The tour will kick off at Curve Leicester on April 15, 2022, before moving on to a year of additional dates to be announced.

Arlene Phillips will direct the all-new production, which will feature choreography from Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and costumes by Gabriella Slade.

The Cher Show, featuring a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice and direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore, opened on Broadway on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre. It closed after almost 300 performances on August 18, 2019.

The Cher Show received two 2019 Tony Awards including Stephanie J. Block for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role and Bob Mackie for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is her story.

The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough spangly gowns to cause a sequins shortage, all in one unabashedly fabulous musical.

Get more information at http://cheronstage.com.