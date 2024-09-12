THE 88 SHOW WITH AVERY PEARSON Will Come to the New York Comedy Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 88 Show with Avery Pearson, the late-night variety show featuring original comedy music, has announced a show for the New York Comedy Festival on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 9:30 PM at The Second City New York.

Avery Pearson is the go-to guy for comedy music in LA and with original comedy music hot in pop culture (thank you Barbie!), ‘The 88 Show' offers something just a little bit different and a lot of fun for NYCF comedy goers.

The 88 Show with Avery Pearson is the show where “the band is the host and the desk is a piano.” It is where comedians jam their heart out with an original scripted comedy song about anything and everything funny on their mind. Pearson has a knack for being able to sit down with any comedian or celeb, and within a couple hours, create an original comedy song about anything from being cut in line on Thanksgiving to the astronaut who drove cross country in a diaper. Like any great set, the jokes are hysterical and the timing impeccable - it just so happens to be in song form, in any genre of the comic's choice, with a full band, backup singers, and performed with Avery Pearson by their side.

Avery Pearson's addition to the New York Comedy Festival lineup underscores the growing popularity of comedy music and solidifies his position as a trailblazer in the genre. He is thrilled to bring his monthly sold out comedy music show to The Second City Mainstage New York as part of New York Comedy Festival.

PERFORMING:

Avery Pearson

Adam Ray

Krystyna Hutchinson

Jon Rudnitsky

Rose Kelso

Jeremiah Watkins

Scout Durwood

Jordan Baum