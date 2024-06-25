TENET Vocal Artists Reveals 2024 Fall/Winter Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TENET Vocal Artists – the acclaimed early music ensemble led by Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf – has announced its 2024 Fall/Winter and 16th series, which explores 17th-century Italian music, autobiographical work, and a deep dive into rarely heard works by Polish baroque composers. The first three NYC performances feature music by Stanisław Sylwester Szarzyński, Heinrich Schütz, Mikolaj Zieleński, Dietrich Buxtehude, and Adam Jarzębski; Francesco Petrarca; and Francesca Caccini, Sigismondo D’India, Barbara Strozzi, and Claudio Monteverdi.



Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf shares, “TENET’s 2024-25 series will bring fresh voices and new ideas. I’ve asked several singer colleagues to share passion projects with TENET’s audience this year, and two of those will take place this fall. We are also thrilled to be collaborating with Philadelphia-based Piffaro, the Renaissance Band for a project honoring Petrarch.”

Kicking off TENET’s 2024-25 season is Exultemus on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 6:00 pm. With this performance at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Exultemus explores the proliferation of 17th-century Italian chamber music in churches and courts throughout Poland and Germany. From Gabrieli’s influence in Krakow and Dresden to the likeness of Frescobaldi in Lübeck, this performance introduces audiences to the far reaches of Italian genres and style embedded within the music of Stanisław Sylwester Szarzyński, Heinrich Schütz, Mikolaj Zieleński, Dietrich Buxtehude, and Adam Jarzębski. This concert is curated by Paulina Francisco.

On Friday, October 18, 2024 at 8:00 pm, TENET presents a free concert of the autobiographical Trionfi “Triumphs” in partnership with the esteemed renaissance band Piffaro at Columbia University’s St. Paul’s Chapel in honor of the 650th anniversary of the death of Francesco Petrarch. Petrarch was the founder of humanism and the most influential poet of the Italian Renaissance, with an exploration of his Triumphs through Renaissance music. Composed and revised over thirty years, Francesco Petrarca’s Trionfi “Triumphs” is a series of poems in which the poet witnesses a succession of powerful forces through six allegorical figures: Love, Chastity, Death, Fame, Time, and Eternity. Petrarch’s description of falling in love, experiencing unrequited love, and grieving death are universal human experiences and a quest for truth. Piffaro, the acclaimed Renaissance Band, and TENET Vocal Artists come together to honor the 650th anniversary of the death of Francesco Petrarch, founder of humanism and the most influential poet of the Italian Renaissance. This performance is curated by Grant Herreid with Piffaro. Prior to the October 18 performance, this program will be presented in Philadelphia on Piffaro’s series.

TENET concludes 2024 with Ariadne Unbound on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 6:00 pm at Park Avenue Christian Church. In this concert, TENET retells the story of Ariadne in a lively and dramatic pastiche of 17th-century Italian music. With an intimate cast of six, each singer embodies the main characters of Ariadne, Theseus, and the inhabitants of the island of Naxos. The tale is told through duets, arias, madrigals, and opera scenes by Francesca Caccini, Sigismondo D’India, Barbara Strozzi, and Claudio Monteverdi. This performance is curated by Elisa Sutherland.

Additional 2024-25 season programming includes Sisters of the Moon on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 6:00 pm at St. Malachy’s-The Actors Chapel, Confessions on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 6:00 pm at St. Luke in the Fields, and Rosettes on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 6:00 pm at Good Shepherd-Faith Pres Church. Further details to be announced at a later date.