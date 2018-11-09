TDF's Veterans Theatregoing Program Launches Second Season at THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Last night, a group of 30 veterans residing at Samaritan Daytop Village in Hell's Kitchen were among the veterans invited to attend the Thursday, November 8 performance of The Play That Goes Wrong to launch the second season of TDF's Veterans Theatregoing Program.

Joining them prior to going to the theatre were Chairman of the Committee on Veterans, NYC Councilman Chaim Deutsch, (who along with NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson awarded TDF $10,000 for the second season of the program), TDF's Executive Director Victoria Bailey and Director of Access Programs Lisa Carling, President and CEO of Samaritan Daytop Village, Mitchell Netburn and The Play That Goes Wrong cast members, Jason Bowen, Jonathan Fielding, Alex Mandell, and Harrison Unger.

TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program provides admission, at no cost, to former servicemen and women who have served in any branch of the armed forces and live in one of the five boroughs of New York City. TDF partners exclusively with veteran group organizations in the city that distribute a limited number of free tickets to Broadway shows to their constituents. Post-performance talkbacks are planned, when possible, and complimentary TDF Memberships are provided to participating veterans so they can continue their theatergoing at greatly reduced costs.

Last year, TDF partnered with 17 veterans groups and gave away 634 tickets and 210 TDF memberships. Seven Broadway shows participated. This year, TDF plans to partner with at least 21 veterans groups, give away 1,250 tickets and 400 memberships. Currently, 12 Broadway shows are participating. The program's growing list of veterans groups include: American Legion NYPD Post 460, Blue Star Families, Borden Avenue Veterans Residence, Bronx Borough President Veterans Advisory Council, Bronx Vet Center, Columbia University, CUNY, Easter Seals, Fordham University, Fountain House, NYC Department of Corrections, NYMetroVets, NY National Guard, NYTroopers Marine Corp Association, NYU Veterans, SAGEVets, Samaritan Daytop Village, Sam Young Legion Post, Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 72 and Wounded Warrior Project.

Broadway shows that are providing tickets for our city's veterans at low cost for this season are: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Play That Goes Wrong, Head Over Heels, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Aladdin, The Band's Visit, Wicked, Frozen, The Book of Mormon, Waitress, Once On This Island, and The Phantom of the Opera.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You