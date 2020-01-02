TBT: Look Back At WAITRESS's Opening Night On Broadway!

Sugar, butter, Waitress! As Broadway's smash hit musical Waitress gets ready to close up shop at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Sunday January 5th, we're heading to the diner for a look back at the show's opening night! Check out the video below to see the production's original stars Jessie Mueller, Drew Gehling, Keala Settle, and more celebrating the show's official first bow and giving us a taste of why Waitress is something special!

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). The show is the longest-running musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history. When it closes, it will surpass the lengthy engagements of Dreamgirls, Mame, and Funny Girl, among many other legendary titles, passing the runs of the original Sound of Music and Arsenic and Old Lace. When the show ends its a triumphant, record-breaking run on January 5, 2020, it will have played 33 previews and 1544 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street).

In addition to the Broadway engagement, Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre, on a North American tour, and will open in Australia and Holland in 2020, and Japan in 2021. A UK tour has been announced for 2020 as well. The show's producers are also in talks with over 20 international markets about future productions.

Waitress's original cast included Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller as Jenna, with Drama Desk nominee Eric Anderson (Cal), Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (Earl), Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Kimiko Glenn (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe), Tony Award nominee Keala Settle (Becky), and Charity Angél Dawson, Thay Floyd, Henry Gottfried, Molly Hager,Aisha Jackson, Max Kumangai, Jeremy Morse, Ragan Pharris, Stephanie Torns and Ryan Vasquez.





