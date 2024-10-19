T.3 Returns With New Holiday EP 'FALALA LONELY' and National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SNC Records, in partnership with Arts Music, a division of Warner Music Group, has announced that viral sensation T.3 – the dazzling vocal trio featuring Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan and Brendan Jacob Smith – will release their new holiday EP FaLaLaLonely on Friday, November 15. T.3 made their major label debut last fall with the EP Option Up, which followed several successful independent releases. With over 459k followers and 7.1 million likes on TikTok, 140k Instagram followers, and 41.9k YouTube subscribers, the group's soaring harmonies and creative vocal arrangements have made them wildly popular online. Following up and expanding last season's smash tour, T.3 will once again venture to the road through eleven major markets such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia and more in December 2024. FaLaLaLonely is produced by Brett Castro and Joshua Lee Turner.

FaLaLaLonely features creative originals (the title song), Disney favorites (“Let it Go”), and seasonal standards (“O Holy Night”), in addition to a vocal collaboration with special guest Joshua Lee Turner (“Little Saint Nick”).

The T.3 holiday tour will feature performances in Portsmouth, NH (The Music Hall Lounge, 12/14), New York, NY (City Winery, 12/15), Boston, MA (City Winery, 12/16), Cincinnati, OH (Taft Theatre, 12/18 – with Straight No Chaser), Pittsburgh, PA (City Winery, 12/19), Philadelphia, PA (City Winery, 12/20), Baltimore, MD (Creative Alliance, 12/21), Winchester, VA (Bright Box Theatre, 12/22), Nashville, TN (City Winery, 12/27), Charlotte, NC (Neighborhood Theatre, 12/29), and Atlanta, GA (City Winery, 12/30). Full details are at www.T3official.com.

Liam Fennecken is a proud graduate of the Penn State BA Theatre program who recently starred in Broadway's Chicago as Amos Hart. He is an actor, musician, and songwriter living in New York City. He recently toured the US and South Korea in School of Rock, and has toured North America with Once, American Idiot, and Peter Pan 360. @liamfennecken

Jim Hogan is a New York City-based actor, singer, and musician who was recently the standby for Buddy in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo. His Broadway national touring credits include Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening. Jim has also performed as a soloist with symphony orchestras across the US and Canada. He was training at Penn State University. @jimhogan220

Brendan Jacob Smith is an actor, singer and songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. Brendan currently plays Art Garfunkel in the US/Canada company of The Simon and Garfunkel Story. Other credits include Parade (Frankie Epps) at the REV theatre Co., Considering Matthew Shepard (Logan Shepard) with Grammy Award-winning ensemble Conspirare, and The Full Monty (Malcolm McGregor) at North Shore Music Theatre. He is also a member of The Brightmares, a band he started with his pianist brother Damon Smith. Their debut album, When the World Gets Fixed, is out now. @Brendanjacobsmith

SNC RECORDS is the label imprint of the a cappella sensation, Straight No Chaser. Founded in 2019 in partnership with Warner Music Group's Arts Music, the label is the home for Straight No Chaser's albums as well as serving as a home for uniquely talented vocalists from all genres. T.3 is the first signing to SNC Records.

ARTS MUSIC – Since its launch in 2017, Warner Music Group's Arts Music division has rapidly expanded its footprint with a distinct roster of genre artists including jazz vocalists Steve Tyrell and Youn Sun Nah, to the world music collective Artists for Peace and Justice. Arts Music is also home to Warner Classics and Erato labels for classical music, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records and First Night Records for musical theater, and to Kids & Family content partners Sesame Workshop, Mattel, Fred Rogers Productions & Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.

T.3 – FaLaLaLonely – Track List

1) FaLaLa Lonely – by Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan, Brendan Jacob Smith and Brett Castro

2) Let It Go – from Frozen, by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

3) Little Saint Nick, live-to-tape recording featuring Joshua Lee Turner – by Brian Wilson and Mike Love

4) O Holy Night – by Adolphe Charles Adam and John Sullivan Dwight