Sutton Foster to Join Jason Robert Brown at SubCulture, Performance Added

Jason Robert Brown has just announced an additional concert at SubCulture where he will be joined by Broadway superstar Sutton Foster.

The concert is part of a series curated by the renowned Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, conductor, and director, Jason Robert Brown. Each unique performance will incorporate an eclectic mix of material, featuring music from throughout his acclaimed career, along with new works in development.

The event will take place Saturday night, February 24, 8 pm AND 10 pm, at SubCulture, 45 Bleecker St. in NYC. Click here to buy tickets or put your name down on the waiting list.

JASON ROBERT BROWN is the three-time Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist of Songs for a New World (1995), Parade(1998), The Last Five Years (2002), 13 (2008), The Bridges of Madison County (2013) and Honeymoon In Vegas (2014). His shows are regularly performed on stages across the world, and his songs are regularly heard on television, film and recordings. Jason has recorded several albums, featuring his band The Caucasian Rhythm Kings, and is much in demand as a pianist, singer and conductor. He lives in New York City with his wife, Georgia Stitt, and his two daughters. Visit him on the web at www.jasonrobertbrown.com.

SUTTON FOSTER is an award-winning actor, singer and dancer who has performed in 11 Broadway shows - most recently the revival of Violet - and originated roles in the Broadway productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Young Frankenstein, Shrek The Musical, and her Tony Award-winning performances in Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

She was first seen on television on Star Search at age 15, and has more recently appeared in Bunheads, Psych, Johnny and the Sprites, Flight of the Conchords, Sesame Street, Law and Order SVU and Royal Pains.

As a solo artist, Sutton has performed all over the country as well as internationally with her musical director Michael Rafter... featuring songs from her debut solo CD "Wish" as well as her follow up CD, "An Evening With Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle." She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series, Joe's Pub and many others.

In 2011 she received an Honorary Doctorate degree from Ball State University where she also is on faculty as a teacher and advisor to the Department of Theatre and Dance.

Since March 2015, she stars in TVLand's new series, Younger, created by Darren Star.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





