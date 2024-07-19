Sutton Foster Set to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tune in to see Sutton Foster on The Tonight Show next week!

On Thursday, July 25, the Tony Award-winning Broadway star will be a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She will likely discuss the new production of Once Upon a Mattress, which begins previews on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at The Hudson Theatre.

The program airs 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony award-winning actress and singer who was most recently seen on Broadway as Mrs. Lovett in the recent revival of Sweeney Todd. She also recently appeared alongside Hugh Jackman as Marian Paroo in the hit Broadway run of The Music Man. Her performance earned her a seventh Tony Award nomination as well as the 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.

The new production of Once Upon a Mattress is a transfer of the record-breaking, sold-out run at New York City Center’s Encores! earlier this year. Foster will reprise her performance as Winifred alongside Michael Urie as Prince Dauntless.