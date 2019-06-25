Susan Merson Opens UPTOWN STORIES: LIFE STORIES CLASS

Susan Merson opens her writers preparation course with presentation: UPTOWN STORIES: LIFE STORIES CLASS.

Beginning July, Susan Merson, acclaimed writer, director, producer, and actress, will host a five-week course from writers at the historic landmark townhouse, 17 Sylvan Terrace, next to Jumel Mansion in Washington Heights.

"Through exercises, reading, and writing, you can begin your journey as a writer. You will become a recorder of stories that mean something to you, to others, and to the world," said Merson, long time moderator of the New York Writers Bloc.

"Everyone has a story to tell and this is a great opportunity to tell yours right here in NYC," she further elaborated. The Tuesday evening class will be a safe space to develop each author's personal story. The end product for each will be finished pieces ready for presentation and publication.

Merson - an educator, playwright, and novelist - has many years of working with mainstream writers to create their own visions including Jane Anderson, David Bezmosgis, Janet Fitch, Jamie Cat Callan on both coasts.

WHEN: TUESDAY EVENINGS at 7:15 - 9:30 p.m., July 2, 16, 30, and August 6 with an extra Sunday for a performance of the class's work. For more information, including cost and discounts, please connect at susan@susanmerson.com.





