Susan Egan Shares 1996 Fan Note From Matthew Morrison

Susan Egan took to Instagram to share a note written by Matthew Morrison to her following a concert in 1996.

Egan wrote "In 1996 I did a little concert at my high school alma mater, the Orange County School of the Arts - alongside some of the current students. I just found the program they signed for me and will now take FULL CREDIT for Matthew Morrisons's career and happiness."

See the letter and her post below!

Susan Egan has made powerful impressions in theatre, film, television and music. She headlined on Broadway as Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as "Sally Bowles" in Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for "Best Actress" as the original "Belle" in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Regionally, Egan starred alongside Carol Burnett in Putting It Together and Tommy Tune in the national tour of Bye, Bye Birdie, and developed works at Yale Repertory, Baltimore Center Stage, South Coast Repertory, and the Mark Taper Forum.

Her film credits include "13 Going on 30," "Gotta Kick It Up" for the Disney Channel, and many award-winning indies seen at Seattle Film Festival, Sarasota Film Festival, Slamdance, the HBO Comedy Festival and beyond. Susan has voiced leading characters in the animated features "Hercules" (Meg), "Spirited Away" (Lin), "Porco Rosso" (Gina), "Lady and the Tramp II" (Angel), "Achmed Saves America" (Ginny), and is currently on Cartoon Network's Steven Universe (Rose Quartz). On television, she spent two seasons on the WB's Nikki, and guest-starred on "House," "Numb3rs," "NYPD Blue," "Arli$$," "Drew Carey,"" Great Performances," and countless others.

A native of Northern California, Morrison is best known as 'Mr. Schuester,' the director of the glee club in Fox's musical comedy series Glee, which received the Golden Globe award for Best Television Series-Comedy or Musical-in 2010 and 2011. Recently, Morrison received two Drama Desk nominations for his starring role as "J.M. Barrie" in the Broadway musical Finding Neverland. He made his debut on Broadway in Footloose, but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob 'Link Larkin' in the hit musical Hairspray. Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The Light in the Piazza, earned a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for 10 Million Miles and gave a compelling performance in Lincoln Center's Tony-winning revival of South Pacific. On PBS, Morrison hosted and narrated the special entitled Oscar Hammerstein II-Out of My Dreams, which focused on the Broadway producer's life and career. Morrison starred with Cameron Diaz in the film What to Expect When You're Expecting, and guest starred in The Good Wife and Grey's Anatomy. His latest studio album, Where It All Began, is a tribute to Broadway.





