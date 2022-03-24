Survival Jobs: A Podcast Season 2 is Coming to BroadwayWorld

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski.

Taken at Glass House Tavern

BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the launch of season two of Survival Jobs: A Podcast. Created and hosted by Samantha Tuozzolo and Jason A. Coombs, the upbeat and inspiring show premieres here at BroadwayWorld on Thursday, April 7.

Survival Jobs: A Podcast features entertaining, uplifting discussions with Creatives from all corners of the entertainment industry. The guests share their artistic journeys from working "survival" jobs that allow them to pursue their art to living their passions full time, and everything in between. Co-host Tuozzolo says, "the show was born out of inspiration, dreaming, and first hand experience of working and existing in the world of 'survival jobs' while simultaneously, actively pursuing a life in the arts." While Coombs added, "most of the Artists we sit down with share common threads in their stories but no two journeys are the same, which I think reminds those of us who are trying to get to that next level to just keep going!" Every episode ends with the special guest playing a speedy game relevant to their craft, which always wraps things up in an amusing way.

The second season kicks off with Krystal Joy Brown who currently plays Eliza in Hamilton. While interviews with past guests from season one such as Robin de Jesus (Tick Tick Boom, Boys in the Band), Douglas Lyons (Chicken and Biscuits, Beautiful), Janine DiVita (Jagged Little Pill, The Deuce), Chad Hodge (Single All the Way, Wayward Pines), Allison Siko (Law and Order: SVU, Law and Order: Organized Crime), Anastacia McCleskey (Caroline or Change, NBC's Annie Live), Ruffin Prentiss (Insecure, Seal Team) and Gerianne Perez (Waitress, In Transit), among others are currently available to be streamed now.

New episodes will drop every Thursday afternoon for your listening pleasure. In the meantime, click here to check out Season 1!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski. Taken at Glass House Tavern

Samantha Tuozzolo is an equity actor, host, creator and event professional residing in New York City for the past 10 years. Her very own Survival Jobs range from event planning, production, sales management and every hospitality gig you can imagine. Samantha has worked in the film festival circuit with Tribeca Film Festival as well as the brand new and amazing Bridgeport Film Festival. She has worked on notable events with companies such as Empire Entertainment and Jet Fuel Studio.

She has studied at The New York Drama Center for various master classes and has a BA in Theatre Arts from Western Connecticut State University. In her free time she likes to see theatre, hang out with her niece and drink Josh cab at Glass House Tavern.

Jason A. Coombs is a New York City based actor, writer, host and teaching artist who graduated with honors from Western Connecticut State University with a BA in Theatre Performance. He has appeared in dozens of films, television shows and web series including Mr. Robot (USA Network), Pretenders (Amazon Prime), Tommy (CBS) Sleepaway Slasher (Amazon Prime) and Two Grown (BET Digital), among others.

He's produced a handful of award winning short films that have premiered in over two dozen film festivals worldwide including Miami Independent Film Festival, Los Angeles CineFest, Brussels International Fashion Film Festival, Dumbo Film Festival and The Astoria Film Festival, among others. His award winning web series SHAW, which he wrote, produced and starred in is currently streaming on SEEKA TV. His latest short film, The Morning After, which he wrote and directed, made its debut at the Chelsea Film Festival last fall. In 2020, he founded the Bridgeport Film Fest in his hometown in Connecticut and currently serves as the Managing Artistic Director.