Sunny Showtunes: Celebrate Brotherhood with HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

If there is one thing this whole crazy quarantine situation has proven is that a little distance cannot break the innate connection all human beings share. In the midst of the madness, so many ordinary people have stepped up to do extraordinary things for the sake of others. Whether its nightly cheers for front line workers, celebs pooling their talents and resources to raise funds for those in need, balcony singalongs, mask manufacture, pop-up food banks, or just folks checking in on vulnerable friends and neighbors, people all over are proving that we are all part of a fraternity to be proud of, the great big Brotherhood of Man!

To celebrate, check out Daniel Radcliffe below performing this showstopping number with the revival cast of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.





