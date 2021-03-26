Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Summer Virtual Shakespeare Apprentice Program!

Mar. 26, 2021  
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Virtual Apprentice Program 2021

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) is dedicated to artistic excellence, accessibility, and education. They present plays of the highest artistic caliber that celebrate ideas and language to create dialogue around compelling issues of our time. They eliminate barriers - physical, economic, and cultural - to bring live theater to audiences throughout Greater Boston. They cultivate in young artists the value of community engagement and collaborate with educators to bring literature to life in the classroom.

Shakespeare training for early-career actors
Learn. Perform. Network.
Offered in 2 Sessions, Jun 14-Jul 10 and Jul 12- Aug 7

Now accepting applications.

Click HERE to learn more!


