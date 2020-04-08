Submit an Inspirational Slogan To Be Displayed on the Mirvish Theatres' Marquees
Mirvish Productions is using the digital marquees on the Princess of Wales and Ed Mirvish theatres to communicate inspirational and instructive slogans during these difficult times.
Some examples include:
Our Health is in Your Hands, Wash Them Frequently
Your Vigilance, Your Patience, Your Resolution Will Keep Us Safe
Keep Calm and Stay Home
The idea came from the Keep Calm campaign that was launched in 1939 just prior to the beginning of WWII by the British government's Ministry of Information.
The best new slogans will be added to the rotation on the company's social media platforms, website and on the digital marquees of the Princess of Wales Theatre and the Ed Mirvish Theatre. The company will also publish the name of the author, who will also receive a $100 Mirvish Gift Card, which can be used to purchase tickets or subscriptions.
Bonus points will be given to those slogans that are also theatrical or reference theatre, such as a slogan that riffs on a famous song lyric from a stage musical.
To learn more, or to submit a slogan, visit https://www.mirvish.com/news/your-name-will-go-up-in-lights.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)