Submit an Inspirational Slogan To Be Displayed on the Mirvish Theatres' Marquees

Mirvish Productions is using the digital marquees on the Princess of Wales and Ed Mirvish theatres to communicate inspirational and instructive slogans during these difficult times.

Some examples include:

Our Health is in Your Hands, Wash Them Frequently

Your Vigilance, Your Patience, Your Resolution Will Keep Us Safe

Keep Calm and Stay Home

The idea came from the Keep Calm campaign that was launched in 1939 just prior to the beginning of WWII by the British government's Ministry of Information.

The best new slogans will be added to the rotation on the company's social media platforms, website and on the digital marquees of the Princess of Wales Theatre and the Ed Mirvish Theatre. The company will also publish the name of the author, who will also receive a $100 Mirvish Gift Card, which can be used to purchase tickets or subscriptions.

Bonus points will be given to those slogans that are also theatrical or reference theatre, such as a slogan that riffs on a famous song lyric from a stage musical.

To learn more, or to submit a slogan, visit https://www.mirvish.com/news/your-name-will-go-up-in-lights.





