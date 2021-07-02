Student Blogs This Week - Defeating Your Post-Pandemic Slump, Album Reviews & More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Student Blog: Why Y'all Should Like Country Music

Student Blogger: Alexandra Lang

Excerpt: Why do we love theater? Is it the marvelous sets? Explosive vocals? The costumes? Surely, all of that is wonderful, but whether you're listening to the cast album or seeing a show live, you're going to hear the songs and experience the story. Well, that's what the best country music is all about. It tells a story.

Student Blog: How Kitchen Theatres Shape is Breaking the Barrier Between Women and Weight Lifting

Student Blogger: Macy Mae Cowart

Excerpt: Can a play make you less scared to hit the gym? I don't mean the stairmaster or the treadmill, I mean front squats, cleans, and kettlebell swings. Kara-Lynn Vaeni is the playwright, director, and heavy weight lifter behind the Kitchen Theatre's production of Shape in Ithaca, NY.

Student Blog: Defeating the Post-Pandemic Slump

Student Blogger: Emma Thomas

Excerpt: The summer can be a really tough time for college theatre students, especially those of us whose primary driving force during the year is the constant pressure of working on shows. I know I'm not the only one who finds it a struggle to turn off my constant-work-mode for the summertime, especially since this summer I'm not working in a theater. This year especially has made it difficult, but luckily things are looking up! So, how do we approach pushing through the summertime slump when this past school year has been so tough?

Student Blog: When Sondheim Meets Sufjan: A Review of SUF/SOND's Album, 'A Perfect Little Death'

Student Blogger: Abigail Connolly

Excerpt: I'm not going to lie, when I first heard of the album concept, a tiny part of me wanted to say, "Don't touch Sondheim's work!" Which I guess is a reasonable reaction - but after listening to only one of her cover videos on Instagram, I realized how smart this idea truly is.

BWW Blog: Susan Johnston's New Media Film Festival® - Reinventing How Stories are Told

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: The New Media Film Festival®, created and launched in 2009, is best described by its simple slogan: 'honoring stories worth telling'. The innovative festival provides creators of any skill or experience with the opportunity to distribute their media to high-level executives and companies. Open globally, the festival prides itself on its 28 categories of media and all-inclusive selections. Judges include representatives from Emmys, Marvel, HBO, BMI, PBS, BBC, OSCARS and the Grammy Awards. It is an IMDB official event with $45K in awards, and entries may be considered for 1st look deals as well as distribution.

Student Blog: Cutting Songs: The Dos and Don'ts of Adapting Musicals

Student Blogger: Adam Beam

Excerpt: The disappointment of our favorite songs being cut in the adaptations of our favorite shows is sometimes palpable. However, as 'In the Heights' shows, there's a way to make these cuts work. So here are some prime examples of the dos and don'ts when wondering what winds up on the cutting room floor.

BWW Blog: Is Pixar's 'Luca' an LGBTQ+ Love Story?

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: Pixar's latest film, Luca, follows a journey of two young sea monsters throughout the human world. Set on the exquisite coast of Italy, Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) discovers that that he becomes human once he leaves the ocean. He soon encounters another morphed-to-human sea monster, Alberto (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) who is Luca's age.

Student Blog: 2 Songs That Shouldn't Have Been Cut From In The Heights

Student Blogger: Blake Velick

Excerpt: I was disappointed to find out that "Inútil" and "Everything I Know" were cut from the movie. These are two of my favorite songs from the musical and they are essential to the characterization of Kevin Rosario as well as his daughter Nina.

Student Blog: Live in Living Color - Returning Back to Work

Student Blogger: Dylan Kerr

Excerpt: The only occupants of the dance studios and the audition rooms were the tumbleweeds of crumpled sheet music and forgotten ballet tights. Our muscles grew tighter and our stamina grew weaker. An entire industry...noiseless. In May of 2021, a switch was flipped. The marquees turned back on and all eyes went to the actors. The time we had been craving had finally come, but as I sat in my Chicago apartment staring at my tripod I had to ask myself, "Am I ready?"

Student Blog: The 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival- A Celebration to Film, Music, and Art

Student Blogger: Stefany Flores

Excerpt: The twentieth anniversary of New York City's Tribeca Film Festival began on June 9th and went through June 20th. It was the first major North American festival with in-person screenings since the start of the pandemic. This live occasion incorporated innovative experiences involving TV, gaming, art, and film.