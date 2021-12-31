Student Blogs This Week - Andrew Garfield, Movie Musicals, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Student Blog: TICK, TICK... BOOM! is a Great Tribute to Jonathan Larson and the Show's Themes

Student Blogger: MC Chocolate

Excerpt: The original musical is by Jonathan Larson, but you have to acknowledge all the style and heart that Lin-Manuel Miranda adds to his work in Netflix's tick, tick... BOOM! Clearly, this was a tribute Miranda paid to one of the songwriters who changed the Broadway industry. Rent is one of those heartbreaking and joyful stories about youth. This theme is reflected in tick, tick... BOOM! with good music, choreography and the excellent performance of Andrew Garfield. With many cameos from the Broadway industry and witty lines full of irony and emotion, TTB does a pretty good job highlighting the original stage show. It may even cause you to shed a few tears.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: The Year of Andrew Garfield

Student Blogger: Mia Van Deloo

Excerpt: Andrew Garfield has always been an actor I admired for his dedication to every character he plays and appreciation for both theatre and film. Through each work, he shows how large his range as an actor is and what he values in art.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: From Stage to Screen: The Best Movie Musicals of 2021

Student Blogger: Emily Pugh

Excerpt: With the new year just around the corner, many take time during the holiday season to reflect upon this past year as it comes to a close. Although 2021 has been challenging, it becomes clear that there is so much to be grateful for from vaccines to new movie musicals. While Broadway theaters began to open their doors, several streaming services opened their platforms to producing movie musicals. Unlike most years where few if any Broadway musicals were adapted into movies, 2021 was a year like no other with over ten musicals being created for the screen or being adapted from the stage to the screen. In celebration of the past year, here is a list of the best movie musicals from 2021 and where to watch them.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: When Does an Artist's Story Begin?

Student Blogger: Lana Sage

Excerpt: Yet I tell the story of my artistic start over and over again, because isn't that kind of our job as artists? Telling stories? And so, we tell stories of our lives, what brought us here and, yes, our 'start' in the arts. Just as all stories go, I tell mine differently every time, for every person, every instance, everything...

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: In Comes Company

Student Blogger: Erica Lambert

Excerpt: I knew it was the opening night of Company on Broadway, so after our show was over we made sure to walk by the Company theater. We turned the corner and to our surprise confetti was flying everywhere. People were making their way out of the theater and people gathered in the middle of the street. The timing could not have been more perfect.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Up in the Booth

Student Blogger: Madalyn Macko

Excerpt: Lauren Thomas is a student studying Stage Management within her BFA in Technical Theatre. She successfully closed a production of Songs for a New World recently, and her outstanding work needed to be a highlighted and exemplified. Lauren discussed the things she learned, her challenges, and her best advice for fellow stage managers.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: 6 Movie Musicals To Watch To Ring In the New Year

Student Blogger: Aingea Venuto

Excerpt: In the year 2022, I hope we all resolve to see more musicals. We may be deprived of some of our favorite stage musicals on Broadway, so I have put together a handy list of 6 different movie musicals that you can pop on at home - to keep everyone safe, and to entertain if you are having guests for holiday festivities!

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: There's No Place Like Home...Again!

Student Blogger: Rebecca Goldfarb

Excerpt: In my senior year of high school, I went down the Yellow Brick Road as "Dorothy" in our production of The Wizard of Oz. As a junior musical theatre major at LIU Post, I'm putting on my ruby slippers and braiding my hair as I reprise the role this December. Here's my experience of approaching the same role again and doing it during a pandemic!

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: An Interview with Costume Industry Coalition and Showstoppers' Brian Blythe

Student Blogger: Kat Mokrynski

Excerpt: In early December, I had a chance to speak with Brian Blythe, one of the creators of the Costume Industry Coalition and the Showstoppers exhibit that ran until December 5th in Times Square. We reflected on the creation of Showstoppers and how the costume industry has been impacted by the pandemic, as well as what theatre fans can do to help the industry recover.. Enjoy!