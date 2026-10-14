Student Blog: Balancing Academics and the Arts

Rehearsal schedules are busy, and as a student, it’s even more difficult when you factor in a demanding school workload.

As a nerd, I love school’s structure and consistency. But transitioning back into structure after two and a half months of traveling and free time? Balancing both has always been tricky for me.

I want rigorous classes like APs and honors courses, but also want to enjoy being a teenager and participate in community theatre. Add on top of that a social life, and it feels impossible.

We can't have it all. But we can take steps to balance both.

When I started high school, four to five shows per year felt less realistic. For my sophomore year, I decided to join production, so I could better focus on my grades, and still do what I love.

This fall, I am the student Director of Design, I put together costumes, built sets and made props. I was so excited to have something to look forward to and something to pour my creative energy into.

What I wasn’t expecting was STILL feeling just as exhausted as if I had been performing.

One thing that’s helped me has been communicating with my teachers about theatre. I share with them about my shows and they get to know me better. While I am a teacher's pet, I will say, teachers are more likely to give an extension or help you when you communicate. Maybe they’ll even attend a show! But keeping them in the loop about your busy schedule helps you more than you’d think.

Busy schedules are best written down.

Student performers are juggling math, science, literature, lines and choreography– it’s okay to forget! Keep a planner to help you remember. I even color code mine and add due dates. It’s a calendar, schedule, and to-do list, all in one.

The biggest way to avoid burnout is saying no. While giving up things is not easy, it’s important to keep some priorities. Pick the things you care the most about.

You could feasibly do two shows at once and have all As, but when would you see friends? Maybe you want to take extra AP classes, adding another club to your long list of extracurriculars maybe isn’t the best idea.

It is difficult to turn down opportunities, but what is your personal priority? What do you care the most about? It's easier to balance when there's less on your plate.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 07 Hrs 12 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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