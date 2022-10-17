Student Blog: Back in the 'Burgh

Entering into junior year at university presents most students with a lot of questions. However, one stands at the front: what will you do? Graduating a semester earlier, the theme seems amplified for me.

As a media professional communications major with minors in theater arts and music, my life revolves around performance. Whether it be writing about arts, culture, or new trends, I want to be the first to know. When there's an audition, I will be there.

Due to the pandemic, many individuals were faced with a "new normal", an infamous phrase every 2020 graduate can't seem to escape. However, the lockdown gave me a unique opportunity to work remotely and work on my craft. Now that my university has significantly lifted COVID-19 restrictions, I have filled my schedule with artistic opportunities.

This semester, my classes are centered around performance, with a healthy mix of gen eds. My courses include: anthropology, philosophy, Gamelan ensemble, piano lessons, voice lessons, jazz choir, and global music. Due to classes and the return of live performances, I'm thrilled to actually return and study live performance.

The start of the semester has been a whirlwind, between grad school research, classes, work, and the return of live theater. I wake up, go to class, go to rehearsal, and try not to fall asleep on the Port Authority bus. I usually pass out in my apartment around midnight every night (a new record for me).

This week, I'm entering into tech week for my first in-person musical in three years. Sure, there were remote productions and Zoom recorded shows, but nothing compares to a live performance. There's a thrill of excitement trying on costumes, frantically grabbing lunch with friends in between breaks, and enjoying the satisfaction of watching a live show come together again. As I navigate classes, work, grad school research, and rehearsals, I look forward to the chaos of tech week.