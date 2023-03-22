Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

Student Blog: How to Get Through the Semester

Navigating college close to graduation.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Student Blog: How to Get Through the Semester

As I near the end of the semester and quickly approach my last semester at Pitt, I'm reflecting on my experiences and the tools that have helped me to get through college. It certainly hasn't been the easiest experience given the global pandemic thing, but I think it has definitely made me a better person.

When I entered college, it was the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. I had to learn how to work independently and work from home because all of my classes were online. I had to take voice lessons for my vocal minor online and navigate theater courses for my major through Zoom. Through this experience, I learned a lot about myself.

When you spend the majority of your time on a screen, you find that the sensation can feel foreign and almost numbing. A rule I made for myself after a long day on my laptop was to go outside for some fresh air for a walk. It's harder when the weather is bad, but in those cases I aimed to get some natural light by pulling back the blinds on my windows. As a junior, I now find that when classes are dizzying, a walk in nature with my phone and laptop put away helps me to calm down.

Another tool I heavily relied on was my friends. As a freshman, we were assigned "pods" to stay with. I found some of my best friends in those stupid neighboring pods. We were all placed on a music floor, something that brought us together. When it seemed like the world was falling apart, we ordered a pizza and sat socially distanced on the lawn or played volleyball. Now that I'm older, when I get stressed I go out for coffee or just go to my friends' houses to see them. It helps to not feel alone.

Last, but certainly not least, I remind myself that I'm doing my best. I'm actively working hard to pursue my goals and a degree. I'm lucky to be here and I recognize that it's hard, but I'm giving myself the grace to navigate the problems. It's not the end of the world if I find a certain subject hard or daunting. I seek help, remind myself that everyone needs help from time to time (something I struggle with), and continue to be proud of myself rather than tear myself down. While striving to be kinder to others, you should remind yourself to be kind to yourself.



Related Stories
Student Blog: School, Work, AND a Social Life? How Can You Manage the Impossible? Photo
Student Blog: School, Work, AND a Social Life? How Can You Manage the Impossible?
It's a Sunday night, I just got off work, I have an extensive amount of homework due, and I have dinner plans to attend, and I’m feeling drained and overwhelmed. ARGH! Being a college student and trying to manage a very busy schedule is an ongoing learning curve. And no, unfortunately there isn’t a set path or right answer to lead you to success. It varies from week to week and person to person.
Student Blog: A Balancing Act Photo
Student Blog: A Balancing Act
Finding a balance of everything going on in just a week, let alone a whole semester can be so challenging and draining. Finding ways/tools to cope with my busy schedule was vital for my physical and mental health.
Student Blog: Tools For Organizing Your Studies... and Other Stressful Things Photo
Student Blog: Tools For Organizing Your Studies... and Other Stressful Things
I've always been a pretty organized person. Ever since I had to switch out of advanced math in the 6th-grade mid-semester I've made sure to keep track of my homework, test schedule, and extracurricular activities. After this math class incident, I started to write my homework to-do list on my hand so I would not forget it. However, this wasn't the most efficient way of doing things since yesterday's homework may not wash away enough to make room for today's.
Student Blog: Managing A Life That Often Manages You Photo
Student Blog: Managing A Life That Often Manages You
In my own life, I have worked day in and day out to try and find a balance and rhythm in handling my responsibilities and relationships. I still don’t have all the answers, but with the help of a few simple things, I have been able to regain control of my life and lead myself with certainty and organization.

From This Author - Student Blogger: Katelyn Kruszewski


Student Blog: Learning How To Improv JazzStudent Blog: Learning How To Improv Jazz
February 20, 2023

Jazz Improvisation has challenged me to step out of my comfort zone. I’ve never felt incredibly comfortable scatting, but it’s something I hope to improve throughout the semester for performances and my own musical development.
Student Blog: How to Build Courage Before Open Mic NightsStudent Blog: How to Build Courage Before Open Mic Nights
February 20, 2023

Open Mic Nights are the perfect way to gain some live performance experience without too much pressure. To participate in the fun, I try to do a few songs in every set, but it takes a few steps. Here are a few ways I try to combat stage fright at an open mic.
Student Blog: A Day in the Life Of A Music StudentStudent Blog: A Day in the Life Of A Music Student
January 17, 2023

Music students have a busy schedule. Between double majors, classes, friendships, and practices, it can be crazy. Here’s my day in the life of a music student, my typical Monday.
Student Blog: Maintaining Academic IntegrityStudent Blog: Maintaining Academic Integrity
January 17, 2023

Academic integrity is the unspoken moral code of academics. It’s the idea that your teachers, peers, mentors, expect you to do your work from a place of honesty and fairness. To me, academic integrity means taking responsibility for your academic work.
Student Blog: Returning to Live PerformanceStudent Blog: Returning to Live Performance
December 24, 2022

This year I participated in an end-of-the-year final concert for my vocal teacher. The performance took place at the HardRock cafe in Pittsburgh where I sang a few musical theater pieces. Live performance returns once again and so do the on-stage jitters.
share