Student Blog: How to Get Through the Semester

As I near the end of the semester and quickly approach my last semester at Pitt, I'm reflecting on my experiences and the tools that have helped me to get through college. It certainly hasn't been the easiest experience given the global pandemic thing, but I think it has definitely made me a better person.

When I entered college, it was the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. I had to learn how to work independently and work from home because all of my classes were online. I had to take voice lessons for my vocal minor online and navigate theater courses for my major through Zoom. Through this experience, I learned a lot about myself.

When you spend the majority of your time on a screen, you find that the sensation can feel foreign and almost numbing. A rule I made for myself after a long day on my laptop was to go outside for some fresh air for a walk. It's harder when the weather is bad, but in those cases I aimed to get some natural light by pulling back the blinds on my windows. As a junior, I now find that when classes are dizzying, a walk in nature with my phone and laptop put away helps me to calm down.

Another tool I heavily relied on was my friends. As a freshman, we were assigned "pods" to stay with. I found some of my best friends in those stupid neighboring pods. We were all placed on a music floor, something that brought us together. When it seemed like the world was falling apart, we ordered a pizza and sat socially distanced on the lawn or played volleyball. Now that I'm older, when I get stressed I go out for coffee or just go to my friends' houses to see them. It helps to not feel alone.

Last, but certainly not least, I remind myself that I'm doing my best. I'm actively working hard to pursue my goals and a degree. I'm lucky to be here and I recognize that it's hard, but I'm giving myself the grace to navigate the problems. It's not the end of the world if I find a certain subject hard or daunting. I seek help, remind myself that everyone needs help from time to time (something I struggle with), and continue to be proud of myself rather than tear myself down. While striving to be kinder to others, you should remind yourself to be kind to yourself.