Stream WRITE OUT LOUD Album With Betsy Wolfe, Taylor Louderman, Ana Villafañe, Shakina Nayfack

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WRITE OUT LOUD has announced the release of its sixth studio EP, streaming everywhere today! In tandem with the album, Write Out Loud is releasing behind the scenes music videos of the four winning songs (videography by Ellie Gravitte), exclusively on their YouTube Channel.

This year's album features Betsy Wolfe (Tony Nominee, & Juliet), performing “Fade Away” by Will Shishmanian and Brooke Trumm, told from the perspective of a woman who's coming to terms with her mother's memory loss.

Shakina Nayfack (Transparent, Chonburi International Hotel), performing “Necromancy” by Wren Mied, a song about trans identity.

Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), performing “California” by Ally Cribb, which tells the story of a small town couple facing the challenges of growing up and moving on.

And Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet, N/A), performing “Self-Portrait” by José Alba Rodríguez and Yejune Kim, inspired by the life and work of Frida Kahlo.

The album is music directed by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) with orchestrations by Macy Schmidt (The Broadway Sinfonietta) and will be available for streaming on all major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

Write Out Loud is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that amplifies the voices of new musical theater writers led by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer, Sarah Glugatch, and Josh Collopy. In the spring of 2024, Write Out Loud Project was approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award. Home to the viral sensation, “Little Miss Perfect” by Joriah Kwamé, Write Out Loud's flagship initiative is a one-of-a-kind songwriting competition where winners see their original songs brought to life by Broadway professionals.

Past winners include: India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Delaney Guyer, Anna M Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Wren Mied, Natalie Myrick, Veronica Mansour & abs wilson, Callum Shannon, Kat Siciliano, Emmet Smith, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan, Alexander Sage Oyen, Kathleen O'Sullivan, Matt Pena, Kenny Youch.

Submissions open for the next Write Out Loud Contest are currently open until February 28, 2025! Learn more at www.writeoutloudcontest.com.