Storytelling Nonprofit The Moth Welcomes Gabrielle Glore And Chenjerai Kumayika To Its Board

Board Member Carmen Rita Wong Elevated to Nominating Chair.

Global storytelling nonprofit The Moth announces the appointment of two new members of its Board of Trustees: multimedia storytelling and development executive Gabrielle Glore and Peabody Award-winning journalist and professor Dr. Chenjerai Kumanyika. The two join current Moth Board members in advising and supporting the nonprofit's programming in the U.S. and around the globe.

"We are so pleased to welcome Gabrielle and Chenjerai to our Board," says Catherine Burns, Artistic Director of The Moth. "They were already valued members of The Moth community as part of our Development and Artistic Councils respectively, and with their creativity and storytelling acuity, they'll be invaluable as we continue to seek out ways to pull in and amplify a range of new voices and perspectives."

"Thanks to Carmen Rita Wong, our Nominating Committee Chair, for leading the charge through this nomination process," says Sarah Haberman, Executive Director of The Moth. "We're excited for Chenjerai and Gabrielle to officially join our Board. They are expert storytellers in their own right and strong voices within their industries. We are fortunate to have them as ambassadors for our cause and on our board."

The Moth Board is led by co-chairs Ari Handel and Eric Green; and includes Serena Altschul, Lawrence Burnstein, Deborah Dugan, Joan Firestone, Neil Gaiman; Adam Gopnik, Alice Gottesman, Daniel Green, Tony Hendra, Courtney Holt, Anne Maffei, Dr. Alan Manevitz, Joanne Ramos, Melanie Shorin, Roger Skelton, and Carmen Rita Wong.

Gabrielle Glore is Festival Director and Head of Programming for Urbanworld, a New York City festival providing a platform for film, digital, and music storytellers from around the globe. In addition to Urbanworld, Gabrielle consults for media and entertainment companies and nonprofits on content curation, marketing strategy, and production. Her clients include WarnerMedia, HBO, BET Networks, MoCADA, Leading Women Defined, Comcast, Viacom, ARRAY and the Equal Justice Initiative.

Gabrielle produces film and television, including ESPN Films' 30 for 30 documentary, Through The Fire, the narrative feature Dirty Laundry (Executive Producer), and the forthcoming feature, Sylvie's Love (Producer), acquired out of Sundance 2020 by Amazon Studios. For two seasons, she served as the Series Producer for CENTRIC's television show, The Round, a platform for women giving inspiring TED-style talks on a range of impactful topics. She continues to develop a slate of film and television projects.

Prior to fostering her entrepreneurial spirit, Gabrielle spent over a decade in various marketing roles at Time Warner, across businesses including HBO and Warner Music Group, as well as Time Warner Corporate. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics, with a concentration in Marketing, from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania. Gabrielle serves as a Board Member of MoCADA (Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts) in Brooklyn, NY, where she resides. She also sits on The Moth's Development Committee.

Chenjerai Kumanyika is a researcher, journalist, and organizer who works as an assistant professor in Rutgers University's Department of Journalism and Media Studies. His research and teaching focus on the intersections of social justice and emerging media in the cultural and creative industries. He has written about these issues in journals such as Popular Music & Society, Popular Communication, The Routledge Companion to Advertising and Promotional Culture and Technology, and Pedagogy and Education.

Dr. Kumanyika is also the Collaborator for Scene on Radio's Season 2 "Seeing White" and Season 4 on the history of American Democracy. He is the Co-Executive Producer and Co-Host of Uncivil, Gimlet Media's Peabody award-winning podcast on the Civil War. He has also been a contributor to The Intercept, Scene on Radio, Transom, NPR Codeswitch, All Things Considered, Invisibilia, and VICE, and he is a news analyst for Rising Up Radio with Sonali Kolhatkar.

As an organizer, Chenjerai is on the executive committee of 215 People's Alliance, and a member of the Philadelphia Debt Collective and the Media Inequality and Change Center.

