Steven Chera & The Bob Kaye Trio Star In A Tribute To Frank Sinatra At Forest Hills Tennis Stadium

On July 9th, 1965 Frank Sinatra performed at the Forest Hills Tennis Stadium with The Count Basie Orchestra conducted by Quincy Jones.

Celebrate this iconic night with all of Frank's hits such as Fly Me to the Moon, The Best is Yet to Come, New York New York and many more! H

osted by mellow-toned tenor with a vintage style of his own, Steven Chera, will light up the evening with familiar melodies of Ol' Blue Eyes backed by the Bob Kaye Trio (Bob Kaye on piano, Ed Caccavalli on drums, Lew Scott on bass).

DOORS @ 7:30PM

SHOW 8:00PM - 10:00PM

