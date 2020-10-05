Sterling K. Brown Joins THE WEST WING Staged Reading as Leo

Lin-Manuel Miranda will also appear on the special

Sterling K. Brown will take over the role of Leo in the upcoming HBO Max staged reading of an episode of "The West Wing."

The special, which features original West Wing cast members Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney and Anna Deavere Smith, will premiere on October 15.

The role was originally played by John Spencer, who passed away in 2005.

Spencer won the supporting actor in a drama Emmy in 2002 among five nominations for playing McGarry.

Brown is best known for starring on NBC's "This is Us," for which he won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series. He stars in "Frozen 2" and "Black Panther," and won an additional Emmy for his role on "American Crime Story."

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote also will include act breaks with guest appearances from Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Emmy-winning composer W.G. Snuffy Walden will perform The West Wing score on guitar, and folk rock band The Avett Brothers will close out the special.

