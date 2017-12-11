Stephen Sondheim Will Be Honored with 2018 St. Louis Literary Award

Legendary Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim will be honored with the 2018 St. Louis Literary Award, writes the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

One of the top literary prizes in the United States, the honor will be presented by the St. Louis University Library Associates.

"The selection committee believes that as a lyricist, Stephen Sondheim transformed the world of musical theater," said Edward Scott Ibur, chair of the literary award selection committee and president of the St. Louis University Library Associates. "As a writer, he created storylines with depth and extraordinary, fully realized characters, breaking free from the traditional mold of musical theater writing. He is a master of dialogue as well as a composer of great sophistication and beauty. These are just a few of the many reasons we found Stephen Sondheim deserving of the 2018 St. Louis Literary Award."

Sondheim is the first lyricist to win since 1967. Among the award's past winners are Margaret Atwood, August Wilson, Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, Edward Albee and Tony Kushner.

Sondheim, who has received an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards, eight Grammys, a Pulitzer Prize, an Olivier Award and the 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom, is known for writing works such as A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Assassins, Passion, West Side Story and Gypsy. He is a former president of the Dramatists Guild.





Related Articles