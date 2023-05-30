Stephanie Mills Pens Letter to Halle Bailey After THE LITTLE MERMAID Negativity

Disney's The Little Mermaid is out now in theaters.

Stephanie Mills has penned a letter to Halle Bailey, likening the negativity she received during The Wiz to what Bailey is facing after starring in Disney's new The Little Mermaid film.

"As a young black girl playing the roll as 'Dorothy' in 7 time Tony Award winning Broadway play 'The Wiz.' I know what this baby #HalleBailey has been dealing with.  I got so much hate mail, I was told Judy Garland 'is turning over in her grave.'  All because a little black girl was playing a roll, that was once played by a white girl," Mills stated.

Mills originated the role of Dorothy in the The Wiz, which was based on L. Frank Baum's children's book, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz."

The Wiz takes one of the world's most enduring (and enduringly white) American fantasies, and transforms it into an all-Black musical extravaganza for the ages. Mills played the role on Broadway twice and later returned to the musical to play Aunt Em in the 2015 NBC live production.

"It’s sad to see the same thing is happening to this beautiful, talented, smart and intelligent actress.  Halle, God put you in this place and time….So let your light shine.  Hold your head up high, walk in your peace, and celebrate the greatness that you are," she continued.

Bailey, who received rave reviews for her performance as Ariel in the new film, received negativity from racist trolls after being cast in the new live action film. The film's audience reviews are currently being investigated by IMDB, stating that their "rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title."

Mills encouraged audiences to go see The Little Mermaid, which also stars Daveed Diggs, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Noma Dumezweni, and more. 

Read the complete letter here:



Placeholder
Vote Now


