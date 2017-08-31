Stephanie J. Block and Mark Tallman to Appear on NBC Drama Series: RISE

According to deadline.com, Stephanie J. Block and Mark Tallman are set to appear on the NBC drama series, RISE - in recurring roles.

Deadline states, "Block will play Patricia Simon's devout Catholic mother who ends up at odds with her husband over their son's involvement in a controversial high school play. Tallman will portray Detrell Thorne, Robbie's successful dad."

From Jason Katims, writer and executive producer of "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," and "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places. When dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school's lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town. Inspired by a true story.

Jason Katims will write and executive produce. Mike Cahill will direct and executive produce. Michelle Lee, Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez also executive produce. "Rise" is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.

