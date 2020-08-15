Stephanie J. Block Talks About Her Upcoming Concert as Part of the Seth Concert Series, and More, on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

She also talked about how her family, and young daughter, are handling the health crisis, and more.

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On August 14, he chatted with Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.

Block talked about her upcoming livestream concert, as part of The Seth Concert Series, which will take place Sunday, August 16 at 8 PM ET with a one-time-only rebroadcast Monday, August 17 at 3 PM ET.

She talked about what fans can expect from the show.

"There will be a lot of my all-time favorites," Block said. "I must admit, there are about five or six songs that are so safe, and so me, that truly, our walls could fall down and I'd still be singing."

She then went on to say, "There are a couple of tunes that are brand new. I'm going to sing Being Alive from Company. That's not in my wheelhouse, so that'll be new."

She also said that there will be a song for her daughter.

"I promise there won't be politics," Block said. "It will just be oozing of musical theatre because that is what I'm hungry for and I think that's what my fans are hungry for at this point."

Throughout the rest of the interview, Block also talked about how her family, and especially her young daughter, is handling the pandemic. She talked about their homeschooling techniques and how she has taken to social distancing.

Later, Richie brought up some highlights from Block's career, where she got her start, and more!

Watch the full interview here.

Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block has established herself as one of Broadway's most versatile leading ladies. She most recently starred in The Cher Show for which she won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and received a Drama League Award nomination. Previously, Ms. Block starred in the Broadway revival of FALSETTOS (Tony Award Nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, Outer Critics Award Nomination, Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE (Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD (Tony Award Nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), ANYTHING GOES, BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK; 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Musical), WICKED, THE PIRATE QUEEN, THE BOY FROM OZ. She starred in the First Nat'l Touring Company of WICKED as Elphaba (Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress, Carbonell Award for Best Actress in a Musical).

Regional credits include: FUNNY GIRL (Robby Award Winner-Best Actress), CRAZY FOR YOU (L.A. Ovation Award Nominee), OLIVER (Critic's Award-Best Actress), James Joyce's THE DEAD, TRIUMPH OF LOVE, THE GRASS HARP, SOUTH PACIFIC, WILL ROGER'S FOLLIES, and the World Premiere of WICKED. Television Credits include: RISE, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, HOMELAND and MADAM SECRETARY.

Stephanie has sung with numerous symphony orchestras around the U.S. Her solo concert has been critically acclaimed in NYC and London. Her voice can be heard on the original cast recordings of THE BOY FROM OZ, THE PIRATE QUEEN, and 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (Grammy Nomination), and of course her own album, THIS PLACE I KNOW. She is a proud member of The Musical Theatre Guild and has been a member of Actors' Equity since 1995. Stephaniejblock.com

