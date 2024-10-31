Stephanie J. Block to Lend Voice to Audiobook of Cher's Memoir

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first part of Cher's memoir will be released in November and Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block is lending her voice to the audiobook. According to E! News, Block, who starred as the iconic musician in Broadway's The Cher Show, will narrate the audiobook alongside Cher herself resulting in a "joint performance."

“I knew I wouldn't be able to do it all myself,” said Cher, calling Block "the perfect choice to get across to the reader the essence of me... I called her and within hours she rearranged her schedule to start the recording.”

Block shared that contributing to the project was "an honor and a thrill. Her life is fascinating, glamorous, surprising, exciting—and at times, completely heartbreaking. Her story is a beautiful balance of ULTIMATE stardom and accessibility. She is CHER for a reason and this book helps the reader get behind ‘the reason,'" she added.

According to the official description, Part One of Cher's memoir "follows her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono—and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart." Part One hits shelves on November 19, with Part Two arriving sometime in 2025.

Stephanie J. Block won the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as winning The Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Award for her star turn in The Cher Show. She was recently seen in the West End production of Kiss Me Kate alongside Adrian Dunbar and starred as The Baker's Wife in the 2022/2023 critically acclaimed production of Into the Woods.

She created the roles of Grace O'Malley in The Pirate Queen and Liza Minnelli in The Boy From Oz (opposite Hugh Jackman). Block is also well known for her portrayal as Elphaba in the Broadway company of Wicked as well as originating the role in the first national tour for which she won numerous awards including the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.

Photo: Joan Marcus