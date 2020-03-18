Stephanie J. Block, Donna Murphy, Laura Osnes, and More Build BRIDGE TO BROADWAY
Erik Liberman has launched Bridge to Broadway, an online training platform matching musical theatre up-and-comers with seasoned Broadway professionals.
Liberman launched B2B in response to the need for at-home training during this challenging time for Broadway performers and students alike. From the comfort of their own home, young pros will interface with Tony winning actors, directors, music directors, composers, lyricists, casting directors, and vocal coaches in behind-the-scenes conversations and interactive Q & As, with a percentage of net proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund.
Confirmed speakers include: Tony Award winners Stephanie J. Block, Donna Murphy and Tonya Pinkins, Tony nominees Laura Osnes and Michael Arden, Frozen star Ciara Renée, Darling Grenadine's Jay Armstrong Johnson, Steven Lutvak (composer and co-lyricist of Broadway's Tony-winning Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder), music director and vocal coach Mike Ruckles, casting directors Alison Franck and Katja Zarolinski, and more to come.
Erik Liberman recently appeared in the series finale of Amazon's Transparent and originated roles in War Paint, The Band's Visit, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, among others. Performer and producer Marissa Lynn Daniel presents this series.
For more information, visit http://www.marissalynnstudios.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Reads Children's Book to Kids Stuck at Home Due to Coronavirus
Josh Gad took to Twitter on Friday to read a children's book for the kids stuck at home due to the Coronavirus crisis.... (read more)
CDC Recommends 8-Week Suspension of Gatherings of 50 or More
The Center for Disease Control has issued updated recommendations regarding gatherings of 50 or more people amid the Covid-19 outbreak and has recomme... (read more)
CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.... (read more)
Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin Will Host a Virtual Dance Party
Ben Platt took to twitter today to announce that he, along with Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin will be hosting a virtual dance party tomorrow 3 PM ... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)