Stephanie J. Block, Donna Murphy, Laura Osnes, and More Build BRIDGE TO BROADWAY

Erik Liberman has launched Bridge to Broadway, an online training platform matching musical theatre up-and-comers with seasoned Broadway professionals.

Liberman launched B2B in response to the need for at-home training during this challenging time for Broadway performers and students alike. From the comfort of their own home, young pros will interface with Tony winning actors, directors, music directors, composers, lyricists, casting directors, and vocal coaches in behind-the-scenes conversations and interactive Q & As, with a percentage of net proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund.

Confirmed speakers include: Tony Award winners Stephanie J. Block, Donna Murphy and Tonya Pinkins, Tony nominees Laura Osnes and Michael Arden, Frozen star Ciara Renée, Darling Grenadine's Jay Armstrong Johnson, Steven Lutvak (composer and co-lyricist of Broadway's Tony-winning Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder), music director and vocal coach Mike Ruckles, casting directors Alison Franck and Katja Zarolinski, and more to come.

Erik Liberman recently appeared in the series finale of Amazon's Transparent and originated roles in War Paint, The Band's Visit, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, among others. Performer and producer Marissa Lynn Daniel presents this series.

For more information, visit http://www.marissalynnstudios.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You