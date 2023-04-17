Stephanie Hsu, Kerry Washington, Marisa Tomei, and More Set For 'Voices Of A People's History' Event at Town Hall

A powerful new book about social change in the United States is about to debut next month. Voices of a People's History of the United States in the 21st Century: Documents of Hope and Resistance brings twenty-first century social movements to life. Told through speeches, essays, and other documents of activism, protest, and social change the book from Seven Stories Press gathers more than 100 texts from social movements that have shaped the 21st century.

To celebrate the book's launch a live performance on May 2, 2023 at New York City's Town Hall will feature readings and music by Rosario Dawson, Ariana DeBose, Michael Ealy, Stephanie Hsu, Valerie June, L Morgan Lee, Martha Redbone, Aaron Whitby, Marisa Tomei, M. Ward, Kerry Washington and more.

The epic event, The People Speak - And Sing, will include readings and songs inspired by Voices of a People's History of the United States in the 21st Century Documents of Hope and Resistance, edited by Anthony Arnove and Haley Pessin. The show begins at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets start at $37.

Voices of a People's History of the United States in the 21st Century includes contributions from Angela Y. Davis, Nick Estes, Colin Kaepernick, Rebecca Solnit, Christian Smalls, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Howard Zinn, Rev. William Barber, Bree Newsome, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Tarana J. Burke, Dream Defenders, Sins Invalid, Mariame Kaba, Naomi Klein, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Linda Sarsour, Chelsea E. Manning, Chrishaun "CeCe" McDonald, Julian Brave NoiseCat, H. Melt, and others.

Inspired by the original Voices of a People's History of the United States, edited by Anthony Arnove, Haley Pessin and the late people's historian Howard Zinn, this new book features speeches, essays, poems, and calls to action from Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, Indigenous struggles, immigrant rights activists, the environmental movement, disability justice organizers, and frontline workers during the global pandemic who spoke out against the life-threatening conditions of their labor.

"I am thrilled that, twenty years after my first performance with the late Howard Zinn, I can join such a talented cast to highlight these vital voices and continue his important legacy," said Marisa Tomei of the event that is produced by Town Hall and Voices of a People's History, in association with Civic Bakery.

Also, Town Hall, which has a rich legacy of providing a stage where great artists have advocated for justice, is a particularly meaningful venue. "We are so excited to bring this performance to a stage that has been home to Lorraine Hansberry, Paul Robeson, and so many other artists who spoke out against injustice in their day and inspired countless movements for social change," said Anthony Arnove, who is directing the performance.

Has already earned praised. "Howard Zinn challenged us to see history as near and everyday; Anthony Arnove and Haley Pessin now tenderly extend this proximity," says the New Yorker's E.Tammy Kim. "Their collection helps us to see the ordinary extraordinariness in people around us: the world-making of our very own time."

For more information about the Town Hall event on May 2 visit Click Here