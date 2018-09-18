Stars of MEAN GIRLS, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, and More Among Lineup for Broadway Flea Autograph Table & Photo Booth

More than 80 legendary, emerging and beloved Broadway and Off-Broadway stars are ready to take photos, sign autographs and meet their biggest fans on Sunday, September 30, at the 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Favorite Broadway performers will visit the Autograph Table and Photo Booth on the deck of Junior's restaurant, at Shubert Alley and West 45th Street, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Among the special guests scheduled to appear are Broadway favorites Erich Bergen, Rebecca Luker, Bebe Neuwirth, Laura Osnes, Chita Rivera, Ethan Slater and Tony Yazbeck.

Those set to join the Autograph Table and Photo Booth who are currently starring on New York stages include:

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth also will include stars of the upcoming theatre season, including:

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth will be hosted by Jim Caruso, host of Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland, and Ben Cameron, seasoned Broadway performer and host of Broadway Sessions at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

For an hour-by-hour schedule of the appearances, visit broadwaycares.org. Special guests and their appearance times subject to change. The line for each hour of autographs will begin at the Junior's restaurant entrance and stretch east toward Broadway. The photo line begins in Shubert Alley. Autographs are a $35 donation each hour for all performers that hour; photo prices vary based on the number of requests per performer.

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth is just one part of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction (#broadwayflea). The free outdoor event includes silent and live auctions with unique experiences and tables full of Broadway treasures.

Dozens of live and silent auction lots will be available at the Grand Auction. Visit broadwaycares.org to bid early now on auction lots including the recently added chance to meet Taylor Trensch after seeing Dear Evan Hansen and a handwritten and signed musical phrase from the Academy Award-winning Coco. Dozens more exclusive backstage meet-and-greets with Broadway stars, once-in-a-lifetime walk-on experiences and unique theatre memorabilia are up for bids.

More than 50 tables full of Broadway memorabilia, collectible Playbills and unique gems will line the streets. Among the shows scheduled to have tables this year are Aladdin, Anastasia, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Head Over Heels, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, Mean Girls, NEWSical The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, Pretty Woman, School of Rock - The Musical, Sweeney Todd, Waitress and Wicked, with a special table featuring items from recently closed shows.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record breaking $1,023,309. Since 1987, the 31 editions of the event have raised $13.6 million.

The 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is sponsored by The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.



For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org , at facebook.com/BCEFA , at instagram.com/BCEFA , at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA .

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You