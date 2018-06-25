Stars Align for CONCERT FOR AMERICA; Tina Fey, Jeremy Jordan, Idina Menzel, Keala Settle, & More!

Casting has been announced for CONCERT FOR AMERICA starring Jorge Avila, Tina Fey, Mandy Gonzalez, Jeremy Jordan, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Olga Merediz, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Keala Settle, Shaina Taub and Patrick Wilson. Additional casting will be announced later this week.

This edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA will take place on Saturday, June 30, at 5pm EDT on the stage of the Great Hall at The Cooper Union at 7 E. 7thStreet in New York City. Tickets are available now at Eventbrite.com.

A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary, CONCERT FOR AMERICA has been hailed by the New York Times as "striking for its emphasis on the importance of faith in the United States and optimism about its future." Created and hosted by Sirius Xm's Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love recording, CONCERT FOR AMERICA debuted on January 20th, 2017, and toured the country, benefitting 5 national organizations fighting for civil, human, and environmental rights. Rudetsky says "James and I have been increasingly horrified at what's going on with these families struggling at the border. Our friend suggested we put up another CONCERT FOR AMERICA to coincide with the upcoming day of national protests and, even though we had ten days to plan it, we said YES!" James added, "These amazing performers agreed to appear as soon as we texted them! And these wonderful organizations are working right at the frontlines, helping both parents and children during this perilous time at our southern border." Rudetsky adds, "Come to Concert For America to support these wonderful non-profits, stay for the phenominal entertainment!"

Proceeds from CONCERT FOR AMERICA will benefit four non-profit organizations working along our southern border to protect the civil and human rights of families: Al Otro Lado, Texas Civil Rights Project, ACLU Foundation of Texas, and Florence Project.

General Admission tickets are $25, with a very limited number of VIP reserved seats at $250, are available on Eventbrite.com or through their website, ConcertsforAmerica.com.

For those unable to attend CONCERT FOR AMERICA in person, it will be broadcast via Facebook Live and at ConcertsforAmerica.com, beginning at 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT on Saturday, June 30th.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation, visit: www.ConcertsforAmerica.com

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

