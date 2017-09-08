Stars, Activists, Politicians and More Join Michael Moore Onstage in THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Click Here for More Articles on THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Stars, activists, and political bigwigs are joining the resistance nightly as "Special Guest Stars" in Michael Moore's hit Broadway show, The Terms of My Surrender.

Most nights of the week, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon calls on friends from the audience to join him on stage for an interview segment. Last night's "Special Guest" was actor Jim Carrey.

Past "Special Guests" have included Gloria Steinem, Bill Maher, Mark Ruffalo, Rosie Perez, Jesse Eisenberg, Janeane Garofalo, Lawrence O'Donnell, Arianna Huffington, Representative Maxine Waters and more.

For information on upcoming "Special Guests" at The Terms of My Surrender, visit www.MichaelMooreOnBroadway.com.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer, and performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender, like Moore's films, feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles