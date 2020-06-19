Staging Breast Cancer Presents SNOWDROPS AND CHLORINE

Snowdrops and Chlorine is part of Staging Breast Cancer. The play continues to address the visibility of breast cancer, but unlike the first play, Mia, where the accent was placed on relationships, femininity, and fertility, the second one brings into view a male breast cancer patient and, by so doing, it aims to talk about an illness rather than its localization, which, in most cases treats breasts as excessively erogenous disregarding the pain and the cost of a still deadly illness. The play does not isolate the illness based on gender, au contraire. Its ambition is to redirect the discussion that, to this day, is heavily centered around breasts and femininity rather than on the etiologies of cancer, prevention, and life after it.

The play has three characters and three breast cancer survivors. It is scheduled for its Zoom staged reading in July. a??For its link, please contact the author at fflorescu@pace.edu since it's by RSVP only. We will have an actress from LA who was part of Grey's Anatomy, an actor from Europe who works for World Health organization, another actor based in New York who was part of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. We will have a visual artist who will join us live from Romania. We will have three breast cancer survivors who will join us in a brief Q & A. And we will have one of the most dedicated experts in the Theater of the Oppressed, Reg Flowers, the director of the play.

SNOWDROPS AND CHLORINE

Part of Staging Breast Cancer: A Trilogy

By Catalina Florina Florescu, PhD, Medical Humanities

Directed by Reg Flowers, Theater of the Oppressed Expert

Falconworks Theatre Company, New York

With: Cristopher Bailey, Caroline Clay, and Khalid Rivera

Artistic consultant: Dan Basu

Special guests: Thedra Cullar-Ledford, Rebecca Pine, and Michael Singer

(breast cancer survivors)

Cover image: "The Eye to Nothingness" by Thedra Cullar-Ledford (2015)

