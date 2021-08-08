Stage and Screen Actress and Former Child Star Jane Withers Dies at 95

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen star Jane Withers has died at age 95.

Withers was best known for her time as a child star in the 1930s and 1940s, but in addition to her work on screen, Withers also appeared on stage, making her debut in late 1944 in the musical comedy Glad To See You. The show was originally intended for Broadway, but closed after seven weeks of tryouts in Philadelphia and Boston.

Withers made her Broadway debut in 1971 in the musical comedy Sure, Sure, Shirley, which also brought Shirley Temple out of retirement.

Withers began her entertainment career at the age of three. During the Golden Age of Radio, she hosted her own children's radio program in her home city of Atlanta, Georgia.

She moved to Hollywood with her mother in 1932, appearing as an extra in films until she landed her breakthrough role as Joy Smythe opposite Shirley Temple in Bright Eyes (1934).

After her stint as a child actor, Withers returned to the screen, gaining new popularity from 1963 to 1974 with her portrayal of the character Josephine the Plumber in a series of television commercials for Comet cleanser. In the 1990s and early 2000s, she did voice work for Disney animated films.