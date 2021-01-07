Stage and Screen Actor Marion Ramsey Passes Away at 73

Stage and screen actor Marion Ramsey, best known for her role as Officer Laverne Hooks in the Police Academy franchise, passed away today in Los Angeles following a short illness. She was 73 years old.

Ramsey's Broadway credits include Eubie!, Uptown...It's Hot! (for which she also wrote the book), Grind, Rock 'N' Roll! The First 5,000 Years, Eubie!, Miss Moffat, Rachael Lily Rosenbloom...and Don't You Ever Forget It, Soon, and the original Broadway production of Hello, Dolly!

She appeared in the original West End production of Gone with the Wind. Her off-Broadway credits include The Wedding of Iphigenia and Do It Again. Her regional credits include Mass and The All Night Strut.

Her television appearances include turns on The Jeffersons, Cos, and voice acting on Robot Chicken and The Addams Family animated series.

Additional film roles include the Syfy TV movies Lavalantula and sequel 2 Lava 2 Lantula!