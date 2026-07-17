Stage Mag Spotlight: Port Tobacco Players's LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Port Tobacco Players' production of Legally Blonde! Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

Port Tobacco Players' Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience at their production of the iconic musical.

The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, displaying their headshots and bios. The cast can then share more about themselves with biographies, which allows the performers to share their past experiences.

Director and choreographer Ben Simpson also introduced the production by sharing his director's note, encouraging the audience to "question the assumptions we all carry, to celebrate individuality in all its forms, and to remember that no one belongs in a box."

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

The theatre was also able to provide a map for parking, giving audiences guidelines on where to leave their car.

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!

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