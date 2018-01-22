Stage Adaptation of Bette Midler Film THE ROSE Aiming for Broadway

According to Variety, a stage-musical adaptation of the Bette Midler film The Rose is aiming for Broadway. The Jackal Group just announced that Grammy winning composer Glen Ballard (Ghost the Musical) will write the music.

Gail Berman of the Jackal Group said in a statement: "The story lends itself perfectly to a live musical production: it's a roller-coaster journey through the life of a volatile star, a celebration of music, and a visual homage to the dazzling culture of rock and roll. We are so excited to bring a modern-day take on this project to the stage, and beyond thrilled to have Glen, a true musical vanguard at the helm."

The Rose is a 1979 American drama film which tells the story of a self-destructive 1960s rock star who struggles to cope with the constant pressures of her career and the demands of her ruthless business manager. The story is loosely based on the life of singer Janis Joplin.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles