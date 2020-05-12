Staff Picks: BroadwayWorld Selects Cast Recordings That Will Make You Want to Sing!

As theatre fans everywhere prepare for a while longer without Broadway, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you stay sane while social distancing. What better time to brush up on some of the movie musicals you always wanted to see, but never had the time to; or to listen to that cast recording that always eluded you; or watch that Youtube performance that everyone's been talking about?

Need inspiration? The BroadwayWorld team has come together to help guide your musical quarantine journey. Today, we bring you just a few recommendations for:

A cast recording that will make you want to sing...

"Pippin (Revival) - Patina Miller is a powerhouse as Leading Player and Andrea Martin is a legend. Not to mention, Matthew James Thomas plays Pippin with such naivety, humor, and emotion, and I can listen to him sing 'Corner of the Sky' and 'Morning Glow' on repeat! Also, 'On the Right Track' is one of my all-time favorite duets." - Kaitlin Milligan, Entertainment Editor

"Grey Gardens- ugh that first act of haunting melodies such as "Will You?" And The Light In The Piazza because duh, all I want to do is sit in that stunning operatic of "Love To Me"" - Katie Lynch, Video Correspondent

"Dear Evan Hansen always comes up in my playlists one way or another. The songs are really fun and catchy and I can't resist singing along, especially with 'Sincerely, Me' or 'You Will Be Found'" - Taylor Brethauer, Social Media Manager "I have a few. Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme in Golden Rainbow, Angela Lansbury in Mame and Ethel Merman in Gypsy." -Richard Ridge, Video Correspondent "Jersey Boys is one of those albums where every song is singable, especially for a car ride. But, it's hard to sing with multiple people because everybody fights over who's singing Frankie's parts." Danny Decker, Marketing Associate





