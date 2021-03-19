Spotlight on Plays is back with 7 star-studded events for just $49
Broadway's Best Shows is proud to present the third season of Spotlight on Plays, a starry series of livestream readings of Broadway's best plays to benefit The Actors Fund.
Don't miss your favorite stars coming together for these special events
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
by Larissa Fasthorse
Directed by Leigh Silverman
ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS
by Pearl Cleage
Directed by Camille A. Brown
WATCH ON THE RHINE
by Lillian Hellman
Directed by Sarna Lapine
OHIO STATE MURDERS
by Adrienne Kennedy
Directed by Kenny Leon
DEAR ELIZABETH
by Sarah Ruhl
Directed by Kate Whoriskey
THE BALTIMORE WALTZ
by Paula Vogel
Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz
THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG
by Wendy Wasserstein
Directed by Anna D. Shapiro
