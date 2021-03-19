Spotlight on Plays is back with 7 star-studded events for just $49

Broadway's Best Shows is proud to present the third season of Spotlight on Plays, a starry series of livestream readings of Broadway's best plays to benefit The Actors Fund.

Don't miss your favorite stars coming together for these special events, only on BroadwaysBestShows.com.

EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALE!

Get 7 plays for $49 thru March 21st Only!

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

by Larissa Fasthorse

Directed by Leigh Silverman



ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS

by Pearl Cleage

Directed by Camille A. Brown

WATCH ON THE RHINE

by Lillian Hellman

Directed by Sarna Lapine

OHIO STATE MURDERS

by Adrienne Kennedy

Directed by Kenny Leon

DEAR ELIZABETH

by Sarah Ruhl

Directed by Kate Whoriskey

THE BALTIMORE WALTZ

by Paula Vogel

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG

by Wendy Wasserstein

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro

Get tickets HERE!