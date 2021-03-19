Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spotlight on Plays is back with 7 star-studded events for just $49

Get $49 Tickets Now!

Mar. 19, 2021  

Spotlight on Plays is back with 7 star-studded events for just $49

Broadway's Best Shows is proud to present the third season of Spotlight on Plays, a starry series of livestream readings of Broadway's best plays to benefit The Actors Fund.

Don't miss your favorite stars coming together for these special events, only on BroadwaysBestShows.com.

EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALE!
Get 7 plays for $49 thru March 21st Only!

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
by Larissa Fasthorse
Directed by Leigh Silverman

ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS
by Pearl Cleage
Directed by Camille A. Brown

WATCH ON THE RHINE
by Lillian Hellman
Directed by Sarna Lapine

OHIO STATE MURDERS
by Adrienne Kennedy
Directed by Kenny Leon

DEAR ELIZABETH
by Sarah Ruhl
Directed by Kate Whoriskey

THE BALTIMORE WALTZ
by Paula Vogel
Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG
by Wendy Wasserstein
Directed by Anna D. Shapiro

Get tickets HERE!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith
Danny Becker
Danny Becker
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck

Related Articles
Caissie Levy Has Given Birth to a Baby Girl! Photo

Caissie Levy Has Given Birth to a Baby Girl!

LISTEN: Gabrielle Ruiz Joins Latest Episode of WHY ILL NEVER MAKE IT Photo

LISTEN: Gabrielle Ruiz Joins Latest Episode of WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT

Photos: Take a Look Inside Matthew Bournes CINDERELLA Photo

Photos: Take a Look Inside Matthew Bourne's CINDERELLA

Adams, Allen, Close, Ferguson & More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS Photo

Adams, Allen, Close, Ferguson & More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS


More Hot Stories For You