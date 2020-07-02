Spotlight on HAMILTON: Flash Back to the Historic Opening Night on Broadway

Tomorrow there'll be more of us Hamilton fans. That's because in a mere matter of hours, Disney+ will broadcast the hugely-anticipated Hamilton, captured live on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.

The world awaits the release of the mega-hit musical perhaps even more anxiously than its arrival on Broadway in on August 6, 2015. Today, we flash back to that very special night as the company, many of whom had been working on the project for years at that point, came together to take their first official Broadway bow.

"What makes me really happy and grateful is that I think [audiences] are feeling the way I felt when I read the book," said Lin-Manuel Miranda on opening night. "My enthusiasm in telling this story in the way I wrote it and in the way we presented it is coming across. I've honored Ron [Chernow]'s work and hopefully I've honored Hamilton's life. Hamilton was buried in history for a very long time, and I think there is a lot to be proud of in him. I hope he is proud."

