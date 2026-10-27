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Spotlight: Trio of Rocky Horror Original Film Cast Members to Host Special NY Screening in New York City

ONE NIGHT ONLY: ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW ORIGINAL STARS IN NYC

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Spotlight: Trio of Rocky Horror Original Film Cast Members to Host Special NY Screening in New York City

Three original stars from The Rocky Horror Picture Show—Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (Magenta)—will host a special one-night-only screening at Town Hall in New York City on October 30, 2026. Buy Tickets for this Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Spooktacular Tour event.

The evening features a screening of the cult classic film in a new 4K restoration, accompanied by a live shadow cast and audience participation. Attendees can expect costumes, sing-alongs, and the interactive energy that has made Rocky Horror a beloved midnight movie tradition for decades.

The night also includes a V.I.P. Meet & Greet with limited availability, a costume contest, and more surprises. This is a rare opportunity to experience the film alongside the actors who helped define it, in one of New York City's most storied performance venues.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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