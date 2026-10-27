Spotlight: Trio of Rocky Horror Original Film Cast Members to Host Special NY Screening in New York City

Three original stars from The Rocky Horror Picture Show—Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (Magenta)—will host a special one-night-only screening at Town Hall in New York City on October 30, 2026. Buy Tickets for this Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Spooktacular Tour event.

The evening features a screening of the cult classic film in a new 4K restoration, accompanied by a live shadow cast and audience participation. Attendees can expect costumes, sing-alongs, and the interactive energy that has made Rocky Horror a beloved midnight movie tradition for decades.

The night also includes a V.I.P. Meet & Greet with limited availability, a costume contest, and more surprises. This is a rare opportunity to experience the film alongside the actors who helped define it, in one of New York City's most storied performance venues.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 12 Hrs 59 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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