Spotlight: The Next Act of Your Artistic Journey Starts at The New School

The School of Drama at The New School in New York City is now accepting applications for fall 2027 enrollment. Study with accomplished faculty, industry partners, and guest artists working across Broadway, regional theater, television, and film. Learn more about the program.

At the School of Drama, you develop a distinctive creative voice through intimate classes, student-driven work, and close faculty mentorship. The school's award-winning and nominated work has been recognized by the Tony Awards, Obie Awards, Drama Desk Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize. You'll build a solid foundation for a sustainable, resilient career in the performing arts.

The school offers two degree paths: BFA in Dramatic Arts and MFA in Contemporary Theatre and Performance. Both programs offer rigorous individualized training while cultivating the practical and collaborative skills that make you industry-ready for the ever-evolving performing arts landscape.

Recent Tony Award nominees Stevie Walker-Webb, Bekah Brunstetter, Jordan E. Cooper, and Stefania Bulbarella developed their voices at the School of Drama and through its connections throughout New York City. School of Drama alumni are shaping the future of the performing arts by directing, writing, producing, performing, and leading the theater companies behind the most acclaimed work appearing on global stages and screens.

Applications are open now for fall 2027 enrollment. Join the School of Drama and become the future of theater.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 12 Hrs 04 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone