Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: The Next Act of Your Artistic Journey Starts at The New School
Study with artists, designers, and musicians in the heart of NYC.
The School of Drama at The New School in New York City is now accepting applications for fall 2027 enrollment. Study with accomplished faculty, industry partners, and guest artists working across Broadway, regional theater, television, and film. Learn more about the program.
At the School of Drama, you develop a distinctive creative voice through intimate classes, student-driven work, and close faculty mentorship. The school's award-winning and nominated work has been recognized by the Tony Awards, Obie Awards, Drama Desk Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize. You'll build a solid foundation for a sustainable, resilient career in the performing arts.
The school offers two degree paths: BFA in Dramatic Arts and MFA in Contemporary Theatre and Performance. Both programs offer rigorous individualized training while cultivating the practical and collaborative skills that make you industry-ready for the ever-evolving performing arts landscape.
Recent Tony Award nominees Stevie Walker-Webb, Bekah Brunstetter, Jordan E. Cooper, and Stefania Bulbarella developed their voices at the School of Drama and through its connections throughout New York City. School of Drama alumni are shaping the future of the performing arts by directing, writing, producing, performing, and leading the theater companies behind the most acclaimed work appearing on global stages and screens.
Applications are open now for fall 2027 enrollment. Join the School of Drama and become the future of theater.
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